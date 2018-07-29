Anas to release video on illegal child beggars in August

Award-winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will in the month of August release a 10-minute video on illegal child beggars on the streets of Ghana.

The project in collaboration with OAfrica under the #KidsOurFuture campaign, is aimed at highlighting child trafficking in the alms begging business and some of the abuses such children are subjected to.

“Further studies and investigations conducted by “Tiger Eye PI” revealed the phenomenon of child begging is more than just children asking for money on the streets.

“It was observed that children were trafficked by adults and used as business. Children are denied of their right to education, good health, nutrition, protection and choices and do dangerous work for the benefit of the traffickers, who buy and sell them across borders with impunity,” a release on the project said.

It added: “This observation culminated in the ten-minute film “Chained by Begging” with an original score by Stonebwoy to be shown on all major TV networks across the country in the month of August.”

Watch a teaser:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM