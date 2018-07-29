Be loyal – Gabby to “ambitious” ministers

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has berated ministers whose personal interests are overriding that of the government to pull the brakes.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a party stalwart, in a Facebook post admonished current ministers with “greater ambition” to emulate Akufo-Addo “when he was in your position.”

Gabby, as he is affectionately called, decried how some ministers under the Akufo-Addo government are being distracted by their future ambition at the expense of performing for the government to succeed.

“If you are a minister with a greater ambition, please learn from Akufo-Addo when he was in your position. He focused on delivering on the work assigned to him by the President. He would not be distracted. He did not let his ambition get in the way of his job; not even how to fund his future campaign,” the powerful lawyer in the corridors of power counseled his colleagues who are in government.

According to him, the ministers must look at the bigger picture since they will be rewarded by the party “for the services rendered to the government” when they had the opportunity to serve.

“Be loyal and committed to the mandate you have today. Let the success of the government you are a big part of today be the only thing that matters today. Guard and Guide your integrity as if it is your only source of oxygen.

“When the time comes the party will remember you and your ethics and reward you for the services rendered to the government when you were gifted the opportunity to serve,” the former executive director of the Danquah Institute stressed.

