Highway Robbers invade Tafo-Anyinasin road; residents call on IGP

A gang of highway robbers have invaded the Akyem old Tafo to Anyinasin road in the Eastern Region .

The armed robbery gang has been unleashing terror on residents and commuters through incessant gun attacks on the victims.

Many passengers have been robbed off their monies and personal effects while others have been injured with one fatality recorded.

A driver’s mate was gunned down a week ago on the road by the armed robbers who take advantage of the poor nature of the road to attack their victims.

The Akyem Tafo to Anyinasin Road links communities such as Begoro-Osiem, New Tafo – Apedwa, Suhum and Accra- Bonsu.

Whenever there is gridlock as a result of accident on the Accra -Kumasi highway on the Kibi junction stretch, the Anyinasin road becomes alternative to drivers. But the operations of the highway robbers have made the road unsafe.

The dreadful highway robbers do not only operate on the Anyinasin road but also attack passengers on the Akyem Maase to Asafo road. A Metro Mass Transit Bus has been attacked twice on the Akyem Maase road.

Some drivers say they don’t ply the roads after 6pm for fear of being robbed.

The robbers are suspected to come from among the youth in the area hence making it difficult for them to be arrested as their syndicate sends signal to them upon seeing Police team.

The Chief of Akyem Tafo Osabarima Adusei Peasah told Starr News he is very worried over the development. According to him, the local Police do not have vehicles and enough personnel to fight the terrorizing armed robbers hence wants the IGP to intervene.

“We are very worried here, the highway robbers have taken over roads in this area. Now drivers are unwilling to ply the road after 6pm. I have tried several times to meet the IGP to intervene but he has been busy so it has not been successful but we hope to have a meeting with him to table our concerns, the situation has gotten out of hands of the local Police because they don’t have enough men and a vehicle to patrol the road”.

