Three-day-old baby murdered by parents

Residents of Essaman in Sekondi in the Western region are yet to come to terms over the alleged killing of a three-day old baby by his parents.

Felicia Dzimah and Erasmus Dzimah, according to a co-tenant, murdered the toddler with a hammer Saturday.

The co-tenant told Empire FM’s Emmanuel Ohene Gyan that the baby was subsequently buried by the father near the Effia Nkwanta mortuary.

The couple were arrested after they confessed to the crime when the Police had been involved in the issue by the anonymous tenant.

The suspects led the Police to where the baby was buried after which they were handed over to the Western Regional Domestic violence and victims Support(DOVVSU) unit of the Ghana Police Service for investigations to continue.

