Akwaboah is a legend –Sarkodie

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Micheal Addo popularly known as Sarkodie has described talented singer and writer Akwaboa as a legend.

Heaping praises on Akwaboah at an event at the Accra City Hotel, Sarkodie said “I hope Akwaboah has not performed yet…I don’t want to miss his performance, I want to see the legend in him. His grandfather was a legend, his dad was a legend and he is here at our time.”

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker also lauded Akwaboah for contributing immensely to the success of his ‘Mary’ album.

“If there is someone here who loves my album ‘Mary’ which is my favorate album ever. I want to give thanks to Akwaboah because it was 90% written and produced by him.”

Akwaboah has written several songs including “Daa Ke Daa” for Becca and “Ayeyi Ndwom” for DSP Kofi Sarpong.

Both songs won their respective artistes’ awards at the 2010 Ghana Music Awards with Akwaboah subsequently being adjudged the “Song Writer for the Year” for “Daa Ke Daa”.

Akwaboah, who is a master keyboardist, has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela and John Legend, and has assisted several musicians to make it big in the industry.

The talented singer and producer was signed unto Sarkcess music, a record label owned by BET Award winner Sarkodie.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM