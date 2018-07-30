C/R: Husband butchers wife at Assin Fosu

The Assin Fosu Township in the Assin North Municipality of the Central region has been thrown into a state of mourning after a 34-year-old woman was murdered in cold blood at “Immigration” a suburb of Assin Fosu.

The deceased Nana Ama Stella was allegedly killed by her husband Kofi Abraham Monday dawn. After committing the crime, Abraham locked the remains in their room together with their three year-old son until the body was found Monday afternoon.

The suspect, according to reports, inflicted cutlass and pick axe wounds on the deceased as the murder weapons were found at the scene.

Starr News’ Central region correspondent Kwaku Baah-Achaeamfour reported that the woman had severe cuts on many parts of the body.

He reported that the left hand had been severed off completely.

The police have since mounted a search for the suspect who is reported to have called a friend from his hideout to attend to the child leading to the discovery of the body.

The body has since been deposited at the Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu for autopsy.

