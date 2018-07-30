Caf CC: AS Vita beat Aduana to go top of Group A

DR Congo champions AS Vita Club clinched their second win in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup Group A after defeating Aduana Stars 2-0 at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Sunday.

The victory took Vita to the top of group standings, while Aduana Ogya slipped down to third spot on the table.

Vita were seeking vengeance having lost 2-1 to Aduana in an encounter which was played at the Agyeman Badu Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro, Ghana almost two weeks ago.

The Dolphins pushed for an early goal and they deservedly broke the deadlock just 14 minutes into the match through Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele.

The 26-year-old forward beat Aduana goalkeeper Joseph Addo to make it 1-0 to Vita with Emmanuel Ngudikama grabbing an assist for the new DR Congo Ligue 1 champions.

Aduana’s coach Kenich Yatsuhashi was forced to make an early change – introducing Zakaria Mumuni for Emmanuel Akuoko in the 17th minute after the latter injured his left shoulder.

Ngudikama, who has scored two goals in the group stage, was looking dangerous for the Dolphins upfront.

However, the Aduana defence which was led by Paul Aidoo looked solid after conceding an early goal which had motivated the Dolphins.

The visitors managed to contain the Dolphins until Djibouti match referee Souleiman Ahmed Djama blew the halftime whistle.

AS Vita continued to press Aduana in the opening stages of the second-half as they looked to double their lead.

However, the visitors also looked dangerous on the counter attack and they managed test Vita goalkeeper Nelson Lukong Bongoman, who denied the visitors just before hour-mark.

Makusu, who was having a good game for the hosts, managed to double AS Vita’s lead in the 78th minute much to the delight of the home crowd.

The DR Congo international beat Addo for the second time to make it 2-0 to Vita and Aduana had to push for at least two late goals to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

Abdul Rashed was introduced by the visitors with seven minutes left on clock as Aduana Ogya pushed for late goals.

However, Vita were able to hold on to their two-goal lead in the dying minutes of the game and ultimately, they ran out 2-0 winners over Aduana Stars on the day.

Source:Starrsportsgh