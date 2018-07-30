EIB, NYA sign MoU to end Tramadol abuse

Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Youth Authority (NYA) to help intensify its ‘End Tramadol Abuse Campaign’.

The move by the two institutions is expected to help take the campaign nationwide.

CEO of EIB Network Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi speaking after the signing of the MoU assured the Authority that all its platforms will be used to support the campaign.

“From day one we have taken this up because we believed that we have to spearhead. It is a national, I don’t want to call it a disaster but clearly, it is something that’s hurting the nation. When ‘State of Affairs’ in that respect GhOne TV, took upon itself to highlight the abuse of this drug we all welcomed it,” said Mr Adisi.

He said he was elated that the NYA, which is responsible for youth empowerment and development picked up the “End Tramadol Abuse Campaign”, partnering with GhOne TV in the process to fight the menace.

He said the MoU with the NYA will bring to the fore EIB Network’s contribution in terms of making available its resources for the betterment of the nation.

On his part, the CEO of NYA Emmanuel Asigri disclosed the Authority will facilitate the construction of rehabilitation centres across the country to help addicts.

“That’s one thing we don’t have in this country,” he stated and that according to experts he had spoken with “we can do whatever it is; the education, trying to get the people out of it, if we don’t have a rehabilitation centres where we can take these people through and then bring them out it is really going to be very difficult for them to get out of it completely.”

The NYA, he said before the end of the year should be able to set up the rehabilitation centres.

Ghone TV launched the #EndTramadolAbuse Campaign in May with Fancy Gadam as the project ambassador.

GhOne’s ‘State Of Affairs’ show hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah has for the past two months been showing documentaries of the youth and aged who abuse tramadol. The factual film tells how the young men and women abuse the intake of the tramadol to destroy their lives.

