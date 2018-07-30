Give us Evidence to probe exam leakage – Parliament to law students

The Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament Ben Abdallah has urged angry law students to provide evidence of the alleged exam leakage to his committee in order for them to probe their claims.

Some students of the Ghana School of Law are upset over an alleged leakage of their exams after the supposed questions together with answers and marking scheme were seen on social media hours before the exams. The students say the development suggests that some of their colleagues had access to the exams papers before they started writing the paper.

Spokesperson for the irate law students Yaa Opoku told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday that the Independent Examination Body (IEB) of the General Legal Council must be dissolved over the issue.

“We are very angry, extremely angry. As students, we are on various platforms and questions kept flying onto the platforms. We got to the exam hall and the questions dropped just as was shown to us. It was shocking. The questions just didn’t drop, they dropped with answers and marking schemes. Our major concern is with the IEB. over the years, they have proven to be incompetent and for that matter, the Board should be dissolved,” she lamented.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Abdallah said his colleagues were equally concerned when issue came to their attention.

“The issue of the leakage came to our attention after the students wrote the exams. We all passed comments on this because exams are to be fair. We will need evidence to pursue this case. Listening to Yaa Opoku the students had access to the questions, answers and marking schemes. As far as I am concerned, this issue remains an allegation until proven otherwise”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM