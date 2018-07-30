High Court to Rule on NFF Crisis Today

The Federal High Court in Jos is to rule today whether to vacate the judgment that nullified the September 30, 2014 election in Warri that brought Amaju Pinnick to office as President of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Both Pinnick and Chris Giwa have been in and out of courts in the last four years on who is the authentic NFF president. While Giwa’s case was dismissed at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), and even slammed with world-wide ban from football matters by FIFA, the Jos football club proprietor is taking solace in the Jos High Court ruling that upheld his August 26 election in Abuja.

Though Pinnick appealed that ruling and won at the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court ruled in April that the matter should return to the lower court for fresh trial.

FIFA however is backing Pinnick and has been consistent in warning that any attempt to impose Giwa on Nigerian football will face backlash of ban for the country.

Source:Thisday