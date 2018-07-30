How to Balance Work and School

Going back to school is difficult enough, but when you throw a job into the mix it can be intimidating. But rest easy because there are hundreds of others who have been in your shoes. Here are some tips to help you balance work and school.

1. Build a support system

Have a strong support system both professionally and personally. That support system can make or break you. Whether it’s your manager, mentor or a family member, make sure those around you are on board with your decision to go to college you can’t do it alone!

2. Find a flexible job

Try to find a job that is flexible with your school schedule. An understanding employer can help you become successful at work and at school so do well to inform your employers.

3. Schedule time off of work ASAP

Taking time off during high-stress times like midterms and finals will help you focus on school when it matters most.

4. Time management is everything

The key to balancing your classes, studying, work and your relationships is managing your time judiciously. Working and schooling will take a toll on you so learning how to manage your time will help you make time for all the important people in your life.

5. Make your manager aware

Inform your superiors about the decision to further your education so that they can make arrangements which will be in your favour.

6. Stay focused on the finish line

It may be a photo, a quote or a handwritten letter to yourself, but find something to remind you of why you’re putting in the hard work.

7. Take time to breathe

Proactively plan down time as often as you can to do something meaningful to recharge your batteries, time is just as important for your family as it is for you.

8. Have clear objectives

Make sure you research about the degree and program before committing to it. Establish realistic career goals, plans and expectations for what you’ll achieve after you graduate.

9. Consider online courses

Depending on your job, you may be able to do assignments at your work computer during your lunch break. The flexibility of online courses eliminates the stress of scheduling conflicts between work and classes.

10. Love your learning

If you’re truly passionate about your education and the career for which it’s preparing you, suddenly it stops feeling like work. Don’t just think of it as doing assignments and clocking in hours; think of it as enriching your mind and advancing your career.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMOnline.com/With files from Rasmussen College