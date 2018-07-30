Latif Abubakar, Bola Ray, KOD others for EMY Africa Awards

Versatile playwright Latif Abubakar has been nominated for the 2018 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards along side other celebrities.

Other nominees are Nathaniel Attoh, Okyeame Kwame, Stephen Appiah, Harold Amenyah, Akrobeto, Comedian DKB, producer Abdul Salam, media mogul, Bola Ray, presenter KOD, singers Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and King Promise, among others.

The nominees will be competing in various categories such as Entertainment, Discovery of the Year, Sports, Communications, Fashion, Men Group, and Best Groomed.

The EMY Africa Awards will be held on August 18, 2018 at the Kempinski Hotel.

“This is one award scheme that wants to motivate men, both young and old, that they can be more than just men. It serves as an avenue for men to move out of their comfort zone and become agents of change,” the CEO Kojo Soboh was quoted by Enewsgh.

“Apart from this, it also intends to bring to light the great side of the men we look up to, they have the chance to tell their stories and give the young ones hope,” he added.

EMY Africa are the organisers of the annual Fathers’ Day award scheme.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM