Law Exams leakage: Dissolve GLC – Azar

US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner Professor Kwaku Asare has backed calls for the dissolution of the General Legal Council (GLC).

His call follows a similar one by some LLB graduates who are enraged over an alleged leakage of their exams. The supposed questions together with answers and marking scheme were seen on social media hours before the exams.

The development, according to the students, suggests that some of their colleagues had access to the exams papers before they started writing the paper.

“We are very angry, extremely angry. As students, we are on various platforms and questions kept flying onto the platforms. We got to the exam hall and the questions dropped just as was shown to us. It was shocking.

“The questions just didn’t drop, they dropped with answers and marking schemes. Our major concern is with the IEB (Independent Examination Body). Over the years, they have proven to be incompetent and for that matter, the Board should be dissolved,” the spokesperson for the students Yaa Opoku told Francis Abban Monday, July 30 on Morning Starr.

Speaking on Starr Midday news, Prof. Asare observed that the IEB and for that matter, the GLC, is responsible for ensuring that questions were not leaked and reflected materials on the syllables.

“If there is a leak, then that body, the administrative body, in this case, the General Legal Council and its examination committee are the ones to be held responsible,” Prof Asare told Starr Midday News host Kwaku Obeng Adjei.

“…It is time for the General Legal Council itself to be dissolved. There have been too many infractions lately, violating the constitution, leakage of examination, mass failure of students, extortionary fees; there are too many things that the administration gets wrong,” he added.

Stating that the students who sat the ‘leaked’ exams could not be held responsible for the leakage, the US-based legal practitioner who had his suit seeking to place an injunction on the exams dismissed by the Supreme Court last week, called for the wholesale enrollment of the students.

“You cannot hold the students responsible for an examination leakage because the students are not in any position to leak exam,” he stated, adding: “In my mind, they should all be given entry, they should be allowed to pursue the professional education as the law of the country provides.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament Ben Abdallah has urged angry law students to provide evidence of the alleged exam leakage to his committee in order for them to probe their claims.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM