Learn from old MPs – Kotei Dzani

Greater Accra member of the Council of State Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani has advised young parliamentarians to learn at the feet of older lawmakers.

He said this last Wednesday at the inauguration of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) in the Speaker’s Lounge, Parliament House.

Dr. Dzani impressed upon the young parliamentarians to be willing and ready to improve everyday and also take advantage of the mentorship opportunities available to them by associating with senior members.

“The destiny of Ghana is in our hands, we must learn from those who have gone ahead of us, tap into their knowledge and don’t be in a hurry to kick them out so that you can take over,” the President of Groupe Ideal said.

“The Board chairman of my company is 78 years old. I am blessed to have him by my side because he is an embodiment of wisdom and I learn from him everyday.”

In agreeing with Dr. Dzani, the Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye encouraged the YPF to submit themselves to training to “allow yourselves to be mentored and trained, ‘too known’ is not a good thing.”

The speaker also pledged his support to the YPF saying that the future of the country is in their hands.

“The future belongs to young people. There is no alternative to this, not having the youth is for the future to perish. As Speaker, I will support the YPF, we will find resources both home and abroad to ensure that this forum succeeds,” he said.

The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) is a new non-partisan Union of the parliament of Ghana to further the agenda of young people in Parliament. The 2016 general election saw a substantial change in the country’s governance. The New Parliament of Ghana, which is the 7th in the 4th Republic, is made up of relatively younger legislators. This is as a result of the high number of young new entrants that won the elections in their respective constituencies, the YPF is therefore a body representing them.

Also in attendance was the first deputy speaker Joseph Osei Owusu, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Emmanuel Anyimadu, Dep. Majority Leader Adjoa Safo and other honorable members of the house.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM