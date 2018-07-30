LPG retailers threaten demo against CRM

The Ghana LPG Retailers Association has warned of a demonstration against the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Module (CRM).

The implementation of the CRM, the group says would render more than 7,000 of its members jobless, a claim the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) debunked.

“The cylinder re-circulation module is borne out of a policy that has been rolled out by the Ministry of Energy, the NPA and implementing agency is not aimed at creating job losses to the contrary

“Our best analysis indicates that the current jobs that we have in the system are going to be more than quadruple and I challenge anybody to come for a debate on this, there won’t be any joblessness as far as the module is concerned,” the CEO of the NPA Hassan Tampuli stated on May 21 at a news conference.

The implementation of the CRM was ordered by President Akufo-Addo last year in the aftermath of the ghastly gas explosion at Atomic junction, Madina a suburb of Accra.

Instead of LPG outlets filling empty gas cylinders, LPG bottling plants outside commercial centres would rather fill the cylinders for sale at the retail outlets.

The LPG retailers Association in May called off a strike action it had embarked on after talks with the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, then proceeded to court to seek an injunction, restraining the NPA from implementing the CRM—a suit which has since been dismissed by an Accra High Court.

Commenting on the development in an interview with Starr Business, the Organizing Secretary of the LPG Retailers Association, Nanaba Osei Tutu said they are planning on hitting the street to vent their spleen on the implementation of the CRM.

“We are going to hit the street. Especially in Kumasi, we are going to hit the street, then after the strike action will follow, he stated.

