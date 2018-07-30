NDC race: I haven’t dumped Mahama for Bagbin – Debrah

A former chief of staff Mr. Julius Debrah has rubbished news reports that he has endorsed Mr Alban Bagbin to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections.

A newspaper and some news portals on Monday reported that Mr. Debrah is in full support of the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament ahead of his former boss Mr. John Mahama.

Mr. Debrah, who served as a minister and later rising to the high office of chief of staff under former President Mahama, described the reports as false. Mr. Debrah has often been seen with Mahama at public events since the NDC lost power in 2016.

Below is his full statement:

Re- Julius Debrah dumps Mahama for Bagbin

My attention has been drawn to news reports of my supposed endorsement of Mr. Alban Bagbin to lead our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Let me state emphatically that, I, Julius Debrah, have at no time, either privately or publicly made any statements to suggest my support or endorsement of Mr. Bagbin.

It is unfortunate that a last-minute request by Mr. Bagbin after the one week commemoration of my late mother to visit will be deliberately twisted for seeming political gain. He was warmly received just like all other dignitaries who came to mourn with my family.

The news reports are false, and I wish to humbly urge all members and well-wishers of the NDC who have called expressing concern and surprise to kindly ignore the said reports.

Julius Debrah

Former Chief of Staff

Dome, Accra

Monday July 30, 2018.

