NDC’s New Edubiase Stadium project should be completed – Queen mother Appeals

The Queen mother of Edubiase, Obaahemaa Nana Akua Dwomoh II has appealed to the current government to fulfil its promise of completing the past government’s stadium they started for her town some two years ago.

The 10,000-seating capacity multi-purpose stadium was initiated by the John Mahama administration with a sod-cutting ceremony held on July 2, 2016 but the project has not seen the light of day.

During a visit by the Sports Desk of Starr 103.5FM to the project site on Friday July 27, it was discovered that the project has been completely abandoned with neither contractors nor consultants in sight. The team found heaps of sand, iron rods, concrete-moulding machine and cement blocks on the secluded 100-acre land with major parts rendered bushy. The land which was provided by the chiefs and people of New Edubiase however has a wall built around it to prevent encroachment.

“The former government promised to construct a stadium for us following the success story of one of the clubs here so we allocated some land. Some people had to be relocated while others were compensated in handing over their portions of the land,” the Edubiase queen mother told Starr Sports.

“Sod was cut for the contractor to begin work but funding was a problem at the beginning. The former president [John Mahama] promised to solve the problem but not long after, he was voted out of power.

“When our new president [Nana Akufo-Addo] came around on a tour, I put the issue before him and he promised to continue the stadium project for us. I’ve made other efforts to draw the attention of government officials including our new Member of Parliament and current Sports Minister. They all gave their words that it will be attended to… though the Edubiase town has other needs, we deem the construction as a top priority for our people,” Nana Akua Dwomoh II added.

The stadium, when completed, will serve as home grounds for local club New Edubiase United.

