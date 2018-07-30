NFF to hand Ikeme Eagles role

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that it will offer retired Super Eagles’ goalkeeper Carl Ikeme coaching education as a goalkeeper trainer and then absorb him into the technical crew of the national team.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said the federation is in contact with Ikeme, who announced his retirement from the game on Friday, with a view to training him as a goalkeeper coach.

“Carl Ikeme was an embodiment of absolute dedication, commitment and patriotic fervour in the games that he played for the Super Eagles. The circumstances of his retirement from the game are somewhat depressing, even as we thank God for his life.

“The Nigeria Football Federation will find the resources to send him on a coaching course, and afterwards absorb him into the technical crew of the Super Eagles. That is the least we can do for such a dedicated patriot.”

Sanusi added that the NFF was aware of Ikeme’s plan to retire from football.

“A few weeks ago, he had spoken on phone with the NFF president Amaju Melvin Pinnick to intimate him on his (Ikeme’s) desire to retire. Even though he was sad about it, the NFF president commended his fighting spirit and respected his decision, and also said he would rather allow the player or his club to break the news.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalie Ikeme, was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July 2017 but entered into complete remission only last month.

He played 191 matches for Wolves, and was pivotal in the club’s promotion from League One to the English Championship. He is currently being celebrated for uniting a club more renowned for its divisive tendencies.

Source:NAN