State Housing to build 100 houses at Kagyasi

The Managing Director of the rejuvenated State Housing Company Kwabena Ampofo Appiah has disclosed that the company is putting up affordable houses for sale in Kagyasi, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

In a Facebook post, the MD said: “Ground broken for new homes in Kumasi. State Housing Company LTD making home ownership easy. Giving hope to many accommodation seekers in Kumasi.”

He posted pictures of newly graded land ready for construction to commence. According to officials of the Zonal office in Ashanti region, SHC is targeting to build about 100 houses within two years. “We are putting up 2/3 bedrooms for sale at very competitive prices”, a source said.

It has also been gathered that SHC would this year complete the affordable housing projects in Kumasi which was started by former President John Agyekum Kufuor more than a decade ago.

“SHC is charting a new course with the needs of our clients at the core of our service delivery, and so the houses would be delivered on time,” the source assured.

The source added that funding for the project would be generated internally.

The new Management has entered into several agreements with some state institutions to put up homes and offices in an attempt to turn things around for the company which nearly collapsed under the previous administration.

SHC has already signed an MOU with Ghana Immigration Service as well as the Ghana Health Service. In the MOU with the GIS, State Housing is to provide 1,000 housing units to the officers of GIS as well as the construction of state-of-the-art regional offices in all the 10 regions across the country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM