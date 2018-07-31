2017 Miss Ghana winner Margaret Dery resigns

The 2017 winner of the Miss Ghana pageant Margaret Dery Napaga has resigned.

Dery, who was crowned the winner of the prestigious event on October 7 2017, at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra, revealed that she is no longer interested in holding the title as Ghana’s beauty queen.

It is, however, unclear the reasons for Dery’s resignation but she posted on her twitter page last week warning aspiring beauty queens not to patronise the event describing it as a deception.

Sources have disclosed that a last minute attempt salvage the situation failed.

Dery’s claims follows similar allegations made by some former winners who alleged that they were being offered to some rich men for favours.

Meanwhile, Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of the Miss Ghana pageant say they have “gladly accepted” the resignation of Dery.

A statement by Exclusive events stated that the “Management of Exclusive Events Ghana are very focused and ever determined to use the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant to help the poor, needy and the vulnerable in rural areas and deprived communities and absolutely nothing can distract us from this noble journey.

Below is the full statement

It has come to our attention through the media that the winner of the 2017 edition of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant Margaret Dery has resigned.

The management of Exclusive Events Ghana, the organizers of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant have gladly accepted the resignation of Margaret Dery in good faith.

The major vision of Exclusive Events Ghana is to promote the culture of discipline, respect for authority, good corporate governance and use the crown to change the lives of the vulnerable and deprived communities.

We did our very best to lead the winners and runners-up of the beauty pageant to live and act in accordance with the major vision. That is the more reason why we recently commissioned and donated a water project to the Nabuli Witch Camp in Gushegu in the Northern Region of Ghana. Unfortunately, Margaret Dery never showed up for the programme for reasons best known to her.

Management of Exclusive Events Ghana are very focused and ever determined to use the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant to help the poor, needy and the vulnerable in rural areas and deprived communities and absolutely nothing can distract us from this noble journey.

We wish Margaret Dery well in her next career and we do pray that she will uphold the ethics of professionalism, respect for contracts as well as show the necessary respect to the new authority she finds herself under.

Issued: by Public Affairs Department.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM