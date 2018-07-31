Construction Bank winds down operations in Ghana

The Construction Bank is winding down its operations in Ghana, Starrfmonline.com can confirm.

The “voluntary” move by the shareholders and board of directors is in consultation with the regulator – the Bank of Ghana.

The bank is in the process of notifying all its customers of the imminent changes, but has assured that “all official business transactions will continue until a final wind-down date is communicated.”

Meanwhile, the Board of The Construction Bank has assured customers and the banking public that all deposits are secure and not at any risk.

“The Board would further like to inform all customers that should they require additional information and assistance, they may contact the Bank’s Head Office branch at The Octagon, Central Business District, Accra.

“The Construction Bank would like extend it’s sincere thanks to all our cherished customers and stakeholders for their faithful support of our vision in doing business with us,” the bank said.

The Construction Bank last year secured approval from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to operate as a Universal Bank.

The Bank is a wholly Ghanaian-owned company that provided banking services in project finance, commercial and consumer banking with specialization in construction, infrastructure and mortgage financing.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM