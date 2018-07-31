Durex recalls condoms sold in UK and Ireland

Durex has issued a recall of various condom brands over concerns they may burst.

The company, owned by FTSE 100-listed Reckitt Benckiser, has recalled specific batches of non-latex Durex Real Feel & Durex Latex Free condoms sold in the UK and Ireland.

Durex said: “The safety of our consumers always comes first, and this is reflected in our rigorous quality standards. We recently found that a limited number of the above condoms made earlier this year are not passing our stringent shelf-life durability tests.

“Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK & Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product.”

For the condoms affected, the group said, “there could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use”.

Durex added: “There is no immediate safety concern for consumers and only a limited number of batches are affected.”

The batches that have been recalled are as follows:

Durex Real Feel 6 Pack, Batch Number 1000438054, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444370, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000474804, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Latex Free 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444367, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Latex Free 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000433145, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000419930, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444367, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000416206, Expiry Date Dec-2020

Durex Real Feel 18 Pack, Batch Number 1000434066, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 18 Pack, Batch Number 1000430479, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex said no other products are affected by the issue.

Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Authority first issued the recall after being alerted by RB. The HPRA said consumers should check if their products have the same batch number as those outlined in the recall notice, and advised any customers with concerns to report them to the manufacturer and the HPRA, and to consult a pharmacist or doctor.

Source: Independent.co.uk