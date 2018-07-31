I want to bring opportunities to Ghana – Jerry ‘Wonda’

Haitian Grammy Award-winning musical composer and record producer Jerry ‘Wonda’ Duplessis has hinted he plans coming to Ghana to help the music industry.

Describing Ghana as a “country in my heart”, the producer for The Fugees’ 1996 album The Score said he is constantly in touch with media mogul Bola Ray of EIB Network to check out opportunities in the local industry.

“Ghana is in my heart; the person I have been talking to a lot is Bola Ray [CEO of EIB Network]. We kind of just like and we are even talking about how we are bringing opportunities,” Duplessis told KOD on the Zone.

He added: “We are talking about the board of the Grammys, how do I get an American artiste mix with the Ghanaian; you know what I am trying to do is to connect music to connect the world.”

“It’s not just music I am talking about, but in a business way, why not having a recording studio, why not having different talents moving from different parts of the world like I can connect the talent together why not getting the platinum moment over there, I want to make the difference,” he stressed.

Also, Duplessis advised musicians to take advantage of social media to promote their music.

“When we say music not everybody is going to be the singer, the artiste needs a manager, the artiste needs the make-up artiste, the artiste needs so many stuffs and right now with our social media when you put a song out there right now in Ghana within 30 secs is already in Europe and is already everywhere. The whole thing is that music is moving very fast,” he said on Starr 103.5FM.

