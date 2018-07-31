LLB students demand C’ssion of Inquiry to probe exams leakage

The Concerned LLB Holders have called for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to probe the circumstances leading to the leakage of exam papers in the just ended entrance exams to the Ghana Law School.

This, according to the group would help restore the credibility of legal education in the country.

The supposed questions together with answers and marking scheme were seen on social media hours before the exams.

The development, according to the students, suggests that some of their colleagues had access to the exams papers before they started writing the paper.

“It will be our expectation that together with our earlier petitions on legal education reforms in general, the necessary intervention will be made by the legislature,” Nii Addo Kwei Cudjoe spokesperson for the group stated at a news conference Tuesday after petitioning the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo and Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye over the matter.

Warning the already fallen standards of legal education will sink further if authorities fail to act on their concerns, he added “…the occasion calls for the President of the Republic [Nana Akufo-Addo] to form a commission of inquiry in accordance with article 278, 1C of the 1992 constitution to independently look into legal education matters to uphold the nobility of the legal profession vis-à-vis safeguard the integrity of the process leading to same.

“It is time for appropriate attention to be given and actions taken on these matters to resolve the current uncertainty surrounding legal education especially access to the professional stage.”

