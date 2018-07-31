NDC tag: My judgments vindicate me – Atuguba

Retired Supreme Court Judge William Atuguba has scoffed at claims that he has a soft spot for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Justice Atuguba who served as President of the bench that heard the election petition case in 2012 was accused by some Ghanaians for what they said was his leniency towards the umbrella family.

The nine-member panel eventually made a judgment that affirmed John Mahama’s victory in the election, as was declared by the then Afari Gyan-led electoral commission.

The experienced judge who had never responded to the accusations told journalists at a ceremony held in his honour in Accra Monday that his ruling on cases over the years exonerate his neutrality.

“I heard from time to time; at the beginning people said because I was appointed by the NDC, I was NDC. When I started giving judgment against them, I heard NDC person saying I’m NPP. All I will appeal to those people thinking that way is that they should take all the judgments I have written and then try to subsume them politically, and then they can make their inferences…if they do they can never put that tag on me,” Justice Atuguba said.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo praised the retired judge for his firmness and fairness.

“If a nation is to built on the virtues of solid grounds, then it heroes need to be celebrated not only as an appreciation of what they have done but an encouragement to others to take up what they have done and apply themselves to the task of nation building with integrity and selflessness. And when it comes to those attributes, Justice Atuguba is a real exemplar of those two; integrity and selflessness”.

She said the rulings of Atuguba were refreshing, reasoned and fair.

“He did not shy away from his responsibilities. For many his well written and reasoned rulings were refreshing insight into a powerful mind”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM