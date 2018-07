Nominations open for maiden Africa Gospel Awards Festival

Management and organizers of the Africa Gospel Awards Festival are announcing to all players in the gospel music, media and ministry arena to begin from Tuesday, July 31, 2018 to Friday, August 24, 2018 to submit their works.

Eligible gospel players are to submit their works from January last year till July, 2018 to the technical team of AGAFEST or visit www.africagospelawards.org to follow the procedure for filing of nominations.

To file for nominations, go to the website and click “Filing Nominations”, then after the page extensions pop up; select your category under music, media and ministry.

Enter your particulars (artist name, song title, year of release, YouTube link and audio file link) and then click submit to present your works to qualify for the awards.

The general public is also included in the nomination process to vote for their favorite gospel artists and Ministers of the Word.

ABOUT AGAFEST

Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) is an award event that recognizes and celebrates talents and hardworking gospel acts across Africa.

Africa Gospel Group Incorporated based in the United States and its partners in Africa – organizers of AGAFEST – find it very imperative that we celebrate and acknowledge the excellence of gospel talents.

AGAFEST is to create the platform for gospel players to be suitably rewarded for their labour of love for the Kingdom of God.

It’s to reward integrity, hard work and excellence of gospel acts, also driving towards soul winning and empowering Christians to proclaim the gospel globally.

Below is the full list of categories for the awards:

MINISTRY CATEGORIES

AFRICA GOSPEL MINISTRY OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL CHARITY WORKER/PHILAMTROPIST OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL OUTREACH/EVANGELISM MINISTRY OF THE YEAR AFRICA PASTOR OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL MISSION PROJECT OF THE YEAR

MUSIC AND MEDIA CATEGORIES

AFRICA GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL WORSHIP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL PRAISE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL RAPPER/RAP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL TRADITIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL AFRO-POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL ARTISTE MANAGER OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL PRAISE SONG OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL RAP SONG OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL TRADITIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL AFRO-POP SONG OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL BEST STAGE PERFORMER OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL VIDEO OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL CHOIR OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL EVENT OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL NEWS PORTAL OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL TV STATION OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL RADIO PROGRAM OF THE YEAR AFRICA GOSPEL TV PROGRAM OF THE YEAR BEST INTERNATIONAL GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR BEST INTERNATIONAL GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM