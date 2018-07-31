Osei Bobie Boahin unanimously endorsed as Suame MCE

Assembly members in the Suame Municipality in Kumasi, the Ashanti region, have unanimously endorsed Dr. John Osei Bobie Boahin as Chief Executive for the newly created municipal Assembly.

The President’s nominee garnered 100% of votes cast to confirm his nomination in an election chaired by Ashanti regional minister Simon Osei Mensah, under the supervision of Suame Municipal electoral commissioner Mr Manu.

Mr. Osei Mensah commended the Assembly members in Suame constituency for the excellent respect accorded the President of the Republic for unanimously confirming his nominee.

“Infact I am highly excited with the kind of support I am getting from the four municipal assembly’s MCE’s confirmation in Ashanti region. When the president created new Municipal and district assemblys, Ashanti region got 15.

“Kumasi in particular got 5, however, four of them have successfully confirmed the president’s nominees for their respective assembly’s such as Old Tafo Municipality where the nominee got 100%, Adansi Asokwa District 97.2%, Asokwa Munipal 100% with Suame also repeating the 100% figure for Dr. John Osei Bobie Boahin”.

He, however, charged the newly confirmed MCE to hit the ground running by collaborating with all stakeholders in the Municipality to map a development path.

He admonished the MCE to be transparent in his work and accord the assembly members and government officials in the municipal assembly respect.

Dr Bobie commended the president for having confidence in him to lead the newly Suame Municipality.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Dr. Bobie pledged to comply with the local government act to make Suame municipality a beautiful place by prioritizing sanitation.

“I will like to use this opportunity to invite everybody in the constituency to support the assembly with their ideas and other contributions to help us implement the government policies by effectively championing the development of Suame,” he assured.

