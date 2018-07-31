Stop media warfare – GWCL to aggrieved workers

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has called on aggrieved workers of the state-owned company to desist from using “media warfare” in a bid to drum home their concerns.

“‘Concerned Workers’ and any other person(s) who are aggrieved over decisions of the Government, GWCL Board and/or Management are advised to make use of the appropriate channels for settling these grievances instead of resorting to media warfare, as such misrepresentations in the print media inevitably bring the image of not just the Board, the Chairman, and Management of GWCL into disrepute and ridicule, but more importantly, the Government of Ghana,” the GWCL said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement which was issued to debunk “recent spate of publications in certain newspapers, making false allegations and printing palpable untruths” about the GWCL Board and Management further noted: “the General public is assured that GWCL Board of Directors, Management and staff are working and will continue to work harder in the best interest of consumers in urban Ghana and therefore urge the public to disregard such diversionary publications.”

Below is the full statement

The Board and Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have noted with dismay, the recent spate of publications in certain newspapers, making false allegations and printing palpable untruths about the Board and Management of the Company by misrepresenting decisions taken by the Board of GWCL to bring about the much-needed turnaround in the fortunes of the Company.

The Company has also taken notice of the ongoing smear campaign against the name and person of the Board Chairman in the said publications, which campaign is attributed to anonymous concerned workers etc.

‘Concerned Workers’ and any other person(s) who are aggrieved over decisions of the Government, GWCL Board and/or Management are advised to make use of the appropriate channels for settling these grievances instead of resorting to media warfare, as such misrepresentations in the print media inevitably bring the image of not just the Board, the Chairman, and Management of GWCL into disrepute and ridicule, but more importantly, the Government of Ghana.

The general public is assured that GWCL Board of Directors, Management and staff are working and will continue to work harder in the best interest of consumers in urban Ghana and therefore urge the public to disregard such diversionary publications.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM