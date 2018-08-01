I have not rejected Mahama – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has strongly denied claims on social media that he has decided not to endorse former President John Mahama to lead the party in 2020.

A statement by the Minority Leader said “I wish to state categorically that I have never issued a statement to that effect neither have I instructed anyone to issue a statement to that effect.”

The Tamale Central MP added “The object of the said malicious statement is only intended to create disaffection within the great NDC Party and the unity within the Minority Caucus in Parliament. I urge the discerning public to treat the statement with the contempt it deserves.”

About 94 NDC Members of Parliament threw their weight behind the candidature of John Mahama ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

The MPs, according to Builsa South lawmaker Clement Apaak, have signed a document declaring their support for the former President who led the party in the 2016 defeat.

Mr. Mahama who is likely to contest the flagbearer slot for the NDC will have to beat competition from former UPSA vice chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi, Second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah and his former Trade minister Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah.

Below is the full statement by Haruna Iddrisu

DISCLAIMER FROM HARUNA IDDRISU, MINORITY LEADER

My attention has been drawn to information circulating within social media alleging that I Haruna Iddrisu am opposed to the candidature of John D. Mahama. The post specifically states in part “I can confidently say to you that I am ready to support our great Party to victory, but not with President Mahama”.

I wish to state categorically that I have never issued a statement to that effect neither have I instructed anyone to issue a statement to that effect. The object of the said malicious statement is only intended to create disaffection within the great NDC Party and the unity within the Minority Caucus in Parliament. I urge the discerning public to treat the statement with the contempt it deserves.

My primary objective as Minority Leader is to lead the Minority to support the Leadership of the Party in its efforts to mend our differences and unify the rank and file of the Party following the 2016 election defeat and to build a strong opposition to the NPP Government.

It will therefore be at odds with this objective to be openly opposed to or in support of one candidate or the other.

As Leader of the Minority Caucus I remain neutral in the process of electing a flag bearer for our great Party and I pledge to respect the will of the delegates and to support whoever emerges as the eventual winner.

I pray that we all work towards the unity of the Party and shun acts that will rather divide us.

Thank you.

HARUNA IDDRISU

Minority Leader

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM