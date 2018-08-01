Jean Mensa sworn-in as EC boss

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn-in Mrs Jean Mensa as the new chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

The swearing-in follows the approval of Mrs. Mensa by the Council of State. She takesover from Charlotte Osei who was removed by the President for incompetence and misbehavior.

Mr. Samuel Tettey — Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman — Deputy Chairperson and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa — Member of the Commission were also sworn-in by the president to fill vacancies at the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged seven newly sworn-in High Court Judges to carry out their constitutional duties of dispensing justice without fear or favour.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of twelve (12) High Court judges at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo urged the new High Court Judges to command the respect of the Ghanaian people by the quality of Justice they dispense and by their comportment.

“It is vitally important that you our new High Court Judges, demonstrate that you are honest, possess integrity and a sound knowledge of the law” the President said.

The new High Court Justices are their lordships, John Ekow Mensah, Janet Anima Marfo, Afia Nyako Adu-Amankwa, Frederick Tetteh, Mathew Kyeremateng, Joan Eyi King and John Eugene Nyante Nyadu.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM