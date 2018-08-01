Kumasi: GUTA members clash with Nigerians

Members of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), in the Ashanti region have reportedly clashed with Nigerian traders there.

The clash, according to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice happened at the Suame Magazine, where the GUTA members locked up shops belonging to the Nigerians engaging in retail business.

The leadership of GUTA in the region has since been invited over the development by the Ashanti Regional Police in a bid to clamp it from escalating.

In a separate development, the government has tasked the Committee on Retail Trade established in May 2018 to oversee the enforcement of domestic retail legislation, regulations and policies, has been mandated to continue its work with a higher level of executive authority with the appointment Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry as the new Chairman of the Committee.

The decision was arrived at an emergency Stakeholders Meeting organized by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday 31 July 2018 in Accra and was attended by representatives of the following Stakeholders selected from State institutions and the trading community: National Executives and selected Regional Executives of Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA); Ministry of National Security; Ministry of Information; Ghana Investment Promotion Center; Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry & Tourism; and Consumer Protection Agency. Other representatives were invited from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration; Ghana Police Service; Ghana Immigration Service; and Private Enterprise Federation (PEF).

The meeting agreed to include representatives from the Ghana Standards Authority and Food and Drugs Authority on the Committee.

