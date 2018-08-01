Sefwi Wiaso: Paramount chief gives land to state housing

The Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, in the Western Region, Katakyie Kwaku Bumagama is preparing the area as a Regional Capital as he has given 500 acres of land to the State Housing Company to put up affordable houses for the public especially Civil and Public Servants.

Although he has not explicitly stated that it is because of the yet to be created Western North Region that is why he is looking to improve on infrastructure in the area, his latest move has been seen as a smart one.

“As a traditional leader, it is our duty to help the government achieve its developmental agenda and so we are very pleased to give this track of land to the State Housing Company to put up buildings for both civil and public servants as well as the general public”, said Katakyie Bumagama when a delegation from SHC led by its Managing Director, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah paid a working visit on him at his palace.

“Sefwi Wiawso is developing faster and so we don’t want to add to the national housing deficit hence the decision to give out the lands to State Housing Company. We are very hopeful that under the leadership of Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, the project would be a success”, he added.

“We do not want a situation whereby Civil and Public Servants would reject postings to Sefwi Wiawso just because of lack of decent and affordable accommodation. That situation should be a thing of the past”.

For his part, the Managing Director of State Housing Company, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah expressed appreciation to the Omanhene for the kind gesture and promised to make the Omanhene and his elders “proud of the noble decision”.

“We at the State Housing Company are very proud of the Omanhene and his elders for this gesture and are committed to executing this project. If ever there was a happy moment to reside in Sefwi Wiawso, this is the time. Together, we would change the accommodation status in the traditional area”, the MD assured the Paramount Chief and his elders.

“It is our core mandate to provide affordable and decent accommodation to every Ghanaian and we would live up to that expectation”, he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality, Mr Louis Owusu Agyepong, who accompanied the delegation assured management of SHC of the support of the Municipality “in carrying out this project. You can count on us to assist you to realize this dream”, he assured.

The Abusuapanyin of the royal family, Nana Yaw Agyemang Badu, later on, took the delegation round the parcels of land which are situated at two different locations which are suitable for new settlement.

The Region would go for a referendum this year to determine whether a new region would be carved out or not.

Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama has already said the creation of a new region in the north of the Western Region would reduce the drudgery of getting to Takoradi, the regional capital, to transact business.

Some indigenes who could not hide their joy upon hearing the presence of SHC said because of the bad nature of roads in the northern parts of the region, it took about five to eight hours to get to the regional capital.

“Those of us in the northern parts of the Western Region is far behind in infrastructure development in spite of the gold, timber, bauxite and cocoa that the areas can boast of,” they said.

Accompanying the MD were the Deputy Managing Director, Roni Nicol, Business Development Manager, Isaac Mensah Frempong, Western and Ashanti Regional Zonal Heads among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM