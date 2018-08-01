Serena Suffers Career’s Worst Loss To Konta

Twenty-three-time major champion Serena Williams suffered the worst loss of her storied career on Tuesday, falling 6-1 6-0 to Britain’s Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

After a routine hold to start the match, Williams lost the next 12 games in a one-sided affair that lasted less than an hour.

She stunned the partisan crowd of 3,000 at San Jose State University.

Those expecting to see Williams continue to battle back after a difficult child birth last year were left disappointed.

The 36-year-old committed 25 unforced errors to Konta’s nine and managed to put just 41 per cent of her first serves into play.

“I think she played well in the second set and I think I wasn’t sharp at all in the first set.