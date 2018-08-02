2018 AWC: Black Queens Coach Invite 33 Players For Camping

Coach Mercy Tagoe has invited 33 players to camp as the Black Queens begin preparation for the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup.

Young goalkeeper Barikisu Issahaku who was dropped from the Black Princesses squad for the World Cup have been invited by the Black Queens Coach.

Experienced defender Linda Eshun also returns to the squad having been excluded from the team for the WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations.

US-based Markella Suka also earns her debut Black Queens call-up.

Invited players are expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence where they team will begin preparation.

FULL LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS

GOALKEEPERS: Patricia Mantey (Immigration Ladies), Nana Ama Asantewaa (Police Ladies), Fafali Dumahisi(Police Ladies), Barikisu Issahaku(Northern Ladies)

DEFENDERS: Ellen Coleman(Lady Strikers), Priscilla Lartey(Valued Girls), Gladys Amfobea(Ladystrikers), Edem Atorvor(Ladystrikers), Linda Addae (Soccer Intellectuals), Janet Egyire(Aftuklding FC, Iceland), Linda Eshun (Grindavik FC, Iceland), Faustina Ampah (FC Minsk, Belarus), Rosemary Ampem (Immigration Ladies)

MIDFIELDERS: Perpertual Agyekum (Hasaacas Ladies), Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies) Ellen Ampong (Sea Lions), Juliet Acheampong (Prisons Ladies), Mary Essiful (Soccer Intellectuals), Leticia Zikpi (Immigration Ladies), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Diana Wiegbe (Halifax Ladies), Alberta Asante (Police Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax Ladies) Elizabeth Addo (Reign FC, USA), Priscilla Okyere (ZFK Spartak Subotica, Serbia)

ATTACKERS: Alice Kusi(Ashtown Ladies), Lily Niber-Lawrence(Hasaacas Ladies), Ruth Appiah(Lady Strikers), Gifty Appiah(Immigration Ladies) Stephenie Appiah (Samaria Ladies), Portia Boakye (Djurgardeus HF, Sweden) Markella Suka (Oklahama Baptist University, USA)

