AirtelTigo offers Hajj pilgrims with free incoming calls, discount on data

Ghanaians travelling to the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year can affordably stay connected to their families and loved ones back home as AirtelTigo is offering pilgrims free incoming calls and discounted rates on SMS and data to browse the internet.

Disclosing this, the Director of Market Growth, Pius Tuffour, said the offers were designed in line with the company’s aim of providing simple, value-for-money and convenient packages for its customers.

To enjoy any of the bundles, existing and new pre-paid customers will have to recharge through a scratch card or AirtelTigo Money with GHS50 or GHS100 and then dial *111# to select the “Hajj offer”, which is valid for 30-days.

Mr Tuffour said pilgrims can purchase this offer either in Ghana before proceeding for the Hajj, or in Saudi Arabia while roaming on Zain or STC networks.

“We want our customers who are embarking on the pilgrimage to have longer calls with loved ones and fast internet experience in a cost-effective manner regardless of their location,” he added.

He urged Muslim faithfuls to take advantage of the exciting and affordable offer and explained that the company will continue to keep its promise of providing customers with the widest coverage, fastest internet experience and superior voice quality.

