Asaba 2018: Ghana’s Amponsah wins silver in women’s 100m final

Ghanaian sprinter Janet Amponsah was beaten into second place by Marie Josée TA LOU to take the silver in 11.54 behind the Ivorian’s gold-winning 11.15 in the women’s 100m finals at the ongoing 21st African senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria Thursday afternoon.

While testing her blocks for the final, Amponsah encountered an injury scare as she collided with a cameraman but shrugged off the discomfort from a cut across her chest to race and finish second.

Janet Amponsah’s determination thus saw her clinch her first ever medal in an individual event in four attempts (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018) at the African championships.

TA LOU lived up to the billing as favourite to clinch gold with a time of 0.39 better than her Ghanaian rival with Nigeria’s Joy Udo-Gabriel also settling for bronze.

Another Ghanaian, Halutie Hor was just 0.06 secs behind the Nigerian bronze winner’s 11.58.

Source:Starrsportsgh