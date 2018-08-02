ASABA 2018: Okagbare Pulls out of 100m, 200m

Africa’s 200 metres record-holder Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, wednesday pulled out of the women’s 100m and 200m races of the 21st African Athletics Senior Championships in Asaba.

The Delta-born double sprint winner at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland was inducted into the African Athletics Confederation (CAA) Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Okagbare was to later confessed that her decision to pull out of the sprint events was a difficult one for her.

“I was looking forward to running before my home fans here at this competition but the injury I have been nursing for a while would not allow me to fulfill that promise to my fans out here. I am deeply sorry not realizing my dream outing here at Asaba,” Okagbare offered yesterday night.

Okagbare is however hoping to participate in the women’s long jump event.

The Beijing 2008 Olympic Games bronze medallist was harshly criticised by some of her Nigerian fans who believe her poor form since the beginning of the season may have been responsible for her withdrawal from the sprint events.

Others took to the social media to castigate Okagbare as they believed she chickened out due to the domineering presence of Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou.

Source: Thisday