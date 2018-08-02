Bantama NPP Women Organizer confirmed as Atwima North DCE

Assembly members of Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region have overwhelmingly endorsed the president’s nominee Rebecca Yeboah for the position of District Chief Executive (MCE).

Madam Rebecca Agyeiwaa was given an outright endorsement with 24 out of 24 valid votes cast in the Yes or No poll, representing 100%.

Prior to her endorsement as the DCE, some irate youth and NPP executives in the District demonstrated against her appointment, calling on President Akufo-Addo to revoke the appointment.

Meanwhile, the traditional leaders in the District endorsed Madam Rebecca Yeboah to become the DCE.

According to the traditional leaders, they believe she has the qualities to change the fortunes of the new district.

On August 2, 2018, assembly members of the District proved the youth wrong and fully endorsed Madam Rebecca Yeboah as DCE for the District.

Madam Rebecca Yeboah after her confirmation thanked the assembly members, traditional leaders, and promised to work together with them to help develop the municipality.

According to her, she will work for the betterment of the District and pledged to focus on education, health and sanitation.

