FIFA U-20 WWC: Ghana’s team Welcomed In France by LOC

Ghana’s Black Princesses have been welcomed to France ahead of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The team touched down on Wednesday afternoon and was received by reps from FIFA (organizers of the competition).

Coach Yusif Basigi quickly assembled his girls for their first training session in Brittany.

The Black Princesses will face host France on Sunday in the tournament’s opening game .

Ghana is in the same group with France, Netherlands and New Zealand.

The squad however of consist of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 5 midfielders and 5 forwards.

Goalkeepers

Agyemang Esther.

Annan Martha.

Mc Carthy Kerrie.

Defenders

Hagan Cecilia .

Tweneboah Justice .

Amoako Linda.

Anane Belinda .

Badu Evelyn.

Agbonadzi Shine.

Asamoah Joyce.

Asuako Philicity.

Midfielders.

Asantewaa Grace.

Acheampong Grace.

Abambila Ernestina.

Anokye Olivia .

Agyemang Adu.

Forwards.

Obeng Helena .

Anima Ruth.

Patience Peterson.

Sandra Owusu Ansah.

Rafia Alhassan.

