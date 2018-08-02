Pastors are not to create fear – Christian Council slams Owusu Bempah

The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana has slammed popular preacher Prophet Owusu Bempah over his doomsday prophesies.

Prophet Bembah has gained fame for his political and death prophesies in recent years, claiming he predicted the death of popular musician Ebony Reigns, who died in a car crash in the Brong Ahafo region in February this year.

The Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry also claims he successfully predicted the victory of President Akufo-Addo in 2016 before the polls were held in December of that year .

He has also gained notoriety for negative prophesies regarding several celebrities in the country prompting condemnation from other recognizable religious bodies.

Speaking on the Morning Starr Thursday, chairman of the Christian Council Rt. Rev. Senyo Agidi said it is important for religious leaders to understand the purpose of their calling.

“Bishop Owusu Bempah is one person people do not agree with even in the society. He is able to prophesy deaths but do not pray to cancel them. Pastors are expected to help people and not to create fear. It is not my duty to chase and arrest Obinim, after all the law says we have the right to Worship and if the law enforcers think people are not doing the right things, they must act. Prophet One (1) is one who does things we do not agree with as well”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM