Sawla police, residents clash: MP asks police to come clean

Member of Parliament for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Andrew Chiwetey Dari is asking the police to come clean over the killing of a resident in an armed robbery incident in the constituency.

One man was killed and a police officer injured after residents of Gbaalten in Sawla clashed with police officers responding to a robbery incident Monday night.

The residents were accusing the police of shielding the robbers who had come to the community to rob cattle. The incident led to the torching of a vehicle suspected to belong to the robbers by the residents.

Speaking to Starr News, MP for the area who disclosed two other people had been killed by robbers this week asked the police to purge themselves of the accusations from the residents. According to him the suspected robbers rather called the police on residents after they were accosted for stealing their cattle.

“I only hope that the police are going to work professionally and ensure that once they have the driver, the driver should be able to bring the names of the people who hired him. If he claims he was attacked by armed robbers, and that he was carrying passengers; when the police went to the scene they never saw a single passenger and so the driver should be able to point to at least one passenger he was carrying. Even if he was carrying passenger how come that he was in the bush with all his seats outside the vehicle and he was loading animals?” he wondered.

“This particular case will have to be handled carefully because these police officers especially the location where the driver claimed he was attacked because it was in the bush and these police officers when they got to the scene instead of them to have taken their time according to the community members, as soon as the police got there, they started firing at them and that was what prompted the community members to also fire back and unfortunately the other one got hit and he died,” he added.

According to Dari, security has totally broken down in the constituency giving robbers a field day. He disclosed two cattle owners were killed by armed robbers identified as Fulanis 2 days before the standoff between residents and the police.

He has petitioned the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery over the development demanding action.

