Back pimping claims with evidence – Inna Patty dares former queens

Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of the Miss Ghana pageant has dared former beauty queens to provide evidence of abuse and pimping to so-called ‘Big men’ by Inna Patty – CEO of Exclusive Events.

In a strongly worded statement by the Public Affairs Department, Exclusive Events described the claims of sexual exploitation, abuse and pimping of the winners of the pageant to preying men as frivolous and a clear fabrication.

The statement comes after some former queens accused Inna Patty of pimping them to some men favours. The 2017 winner, Margaret Dery also resigned on Monday after claiming in a twitter post that the pageant was deceptive.

But in a statement Exclusive Events said “We are daring the former winners, Margaret Dery (Miss Ghana 2017), Stephanie Karikari (Miss Ghana 2010), Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi (Miss Ghana 2013) and Antoinette Delali Kemavor (Miss Ghana 2015) to mention the names and addresses of the Big Men that Inna Patty and Exclusive Events Ghana wanted the Beauty Queens to have sex with in return for financial returns and sponsorship deals.

“It is very sad that in this modern era some young women still see themselves as only useful sex objects. Beauties without brains always consider themselves as sex objects and nothing else.”

Read the full statement (unedited) below:

Exclusive Events Ghana Dares Former Beauty Queens to mention the names and addresses of the Big Men who wanted to Sexually Abuse them

The management of Exclusive Events Ghana, the organizers of the annual Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant by this statement categorically rubbishes the frivolous allegations of sexual exploitation, abuse and pimping of the winners of the pageant to preying men.

These allegations levelled against Exclusive Events Ghana and Inna Patty are useless and categorically untrue, inspired by malice and mischief and only calculated to ridicule, embarrass, disparage and bring out the outfit into disrepute.

We are daring the former winners, Margaret Dery (Miss Ghana 2017), Stephanie Karikari (Miss Ghana 2010), Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi (Miss Ghana 2013) and Antoinette Delali Kemavor (Miss Ghana 2015) to mention the names and addresses of the Big Men that Inna Patty and Exclusive Events Ghana wanted the Beauty Queens to have sex with in return for financial returns and sponsorship deals.

It is very sad that in this modern era some young women still see themselves as only useful sex objects. Beauties without brains always consider themselves as sex objects and nothing else.

Women empowerment and development will continue to suffer setbacks if naive women still hold onto the old tricks of using sex as a medium to manipulate, discredit and blackmail people when situations and events do not favour their ways and aspirations.

Institutions, organizations and prominent people in society have had their hard earned reputation destroyed by the ‘foolish’ attitude of some women using frivolous sex allegations as a powerful tool in blackmailing.

Exclusive Events Ghana and Inna Patty have never on any occasion use the Beauty Pageant to sexually harrass and abuse contestants and that is so.

We urge our former beauty queens to exhibit maturity and back their sex allegations by mentioning the names and addresses of these Big Men who wanted to sleep with them so the necessary legal action can be taken against them.

Why is it that the beauty queens did not report the so called Big Men to the security agencies over sexual exploitation and abuse?

Issued by: Public Affairs Department

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM