Ghana’s Eric Ayiah is Monaco’s

Former Ghana U-17 captain, Eric Ayiah has signed a five-year deal with French giants AS Monaco.

The teenager who has been training with the French Club for some time now officially appended his signature with the Ligue I side on Thursday.

Ayiah will join the youth side at the Club as part of his development.

AS Monaco signed the teenager from Ghanaian lower division side Charity Stars.

The 18-year-old scored four times to help the Black Starlets win silver at the 2017 Africa U17 Championship in Gabon.

He also netted three goals in Ghana’s campaign at the FIFA U17 World Cup in India the same year.

