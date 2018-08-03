Obengfo CEO struggling to execute bail conditions

The Chief Executive Officer of Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, is struggling to execute his bail conditions in the two separate cases he has been charged with.

Dr Obeng-Andoh is facing a murder charge on one hand and another charge of “practicing medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility.”

But even though he has been granted bail in both cases, the Obengfo CEO is still yet to execute the bail terms.

Daily Heritage’s Court Correspondent, Muntalla Inusah, who was in court Friday, August 3, 2018, reports that Dr Obeng-Andoh who appeared in respect of practicing medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility was under police guard.

Lawyer Kofi Bekoe, who held brief for substantive lawyer Dr Emmanual Morrison Ankrah in a brief interaction after the court sitting said, they are still working on executing the bail terms.

The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye adjourned the case to August 27 to await the substantive judge who is currently on leave.

In respect of the charges of practicing medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility, the CEO has been granted bail to the tune of GHc50, 000 with two sureties of persons who are gainfully employed.

Dr Obeng-Andoh, on June 8, 2018, pleaded not guilty to two charges and granted bail.

Murder charge

Dr Obeng-Andoh who is facing a charge of murder following the death of the deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP) Stacy Offei Darko together with one other who is facing a charge of impersonation have been granted.

The High Court last Friday, July 27 pegged the bail sum at GHc100, 000 with two sureties but one to be justified. Source:

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM