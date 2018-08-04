Cameroon Appoint Seedorf, Kluivert As Managers

Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert have been hired by the Cameroon Football Federation as successors to Hugo Broos, according to the BBC.

Seedorf, 42, has been appointed manager and will be assisted by his former Netherlands international teammate Kluivert.

The Indomitable Lions, who are reigning African champions after winning the African Cup of Nations in 2017, have been without a permanent head coach since December after parting ways with Belgian boss Broos.

Interim boss Alexandre Belinga had been in charge of the side, but now the duo have taken over in time to host the 2019 AFCON.

The BBC report that a bid to recruit Sven-Goran Eriksson fell through.

A source within the Cameroonian sports ministry told Foot Mercato last week: “They don’t have a lot of experience, but their incredible history as players could be extremely useful to our squad which has been suffering from a major lack of direction in recent months.”

Seedorf had brief spells as head coach of AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruna following a glittering playing career in which he featured for Ajax, Real Madrid and both Milan clubs. He won the Champions League on four occasions, with Ajax, Real and Milan (twice).

Kluivert, also 42, was a Champions League winner alongside Seedorf in 1995, and later featured for Milan, Barcelona, Newcastle United and Valencia among others.

During his decade-long coaching career, he’s spent time as an assistant with AZ Alkmaar, Brisbane Road and Netherlands national team, and recently had a spell as Paris Saint-Germain’s director of football.

Source:BBC