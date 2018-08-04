E/R: Over 500 houses to be demolished for Okyenhene Palace expansion

There is anxiety among hundreds of residents in Kibi living around the Ofori Panin Fie, the Palace of Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, as date for demolition of their buildings draws closer for expansion of the Palace.

The Palace is said be expanded twice the size that of Manhyia Palace to become the biggest in Ghana.

Information gathered indicates that about 500 houses close to the palace have been affected by the planned exercise hence given evacuation notice months ago.

The demolition is going to affect hundreds of families occupying the affected houses.

Though efforts to get reaction from Ofori Panin Fie has not been successful, a close source at the Palace explained that, the affected persons are “squatters” because the land they occupy was earmarked for the Palace hundreds of years ago and there are legal documents to that effect.

The source said, several attempts to evacuate the occupants over the years have not been successful because they are all “family members”.

However, according to victims, they inherited their homes from their forefathers who lived there hundreds of years ago therefore deemed it unfair and a clear violation of their human rights if they are not adequately compensated.

