“No opulence directive not because of opposition” – Adams

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams has clarified that the directive for individuals angling the flagbearer slot of the party to be modest in their campaign spending is not because the party is in opposition.

Announcing the directive Thursday at a press conference to declare open nomination for the flagbearer slot of the party, the General Secretary of the NDC John Asiedu Nketia said: “…Times are hard [and] it would be very offensive for Ghanaians to see flamboyant campaigns…when they are living in penury.”

“And so we are urging our proposed contestants [flagbearer hopefuls] that they should be modest in their campaigns and their outdoor advertisement to be consistent with the values of NDC as a social democratic party,” he entreated.

Shedding more light on the directive on Starr Today Thursday, Mr Adams explained the move was to ensure that ways of seeking political leadership in Ghana are not made expensive.

Asked if the directive was because the NDC is in opposition, Mr Adams retorted, “Not at all. We are not doing it because we are in opposition.”

“We are doing it because we feel that’s the way to go. Politics and ways of seeking the leadership of this country should not be made very expensive and out of reach for a lot of persons. We want to make sure that we put in processes that will guide how much one spends his or her election bid,” he added.

