Anas exposé: RAG suspends 74 referees

Seventy-four (74) referees captured in the recent exposé – Number 12 – by ace Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas have been suspended by the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG).

The referees including FIFA referees, Assistant FIFA referees, Premier League referees and retired referees, were caught taking bribes to influence the outcome of football matches.

In a statement RAG indicated that the 74 officials have been issued provisional suspension while a final determination is yet to be taken by its Disciplinary Committee.

Below is the full statement

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG)wishes to inform all stakeholders of the game of football and the general public that the underlisted Referees, Assistants Referees and Retired Referees whose names came up in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé have been provisionally suspended pending the final determination of their case by the Disciplinary Committee of RAG.

FIFA REFEREES

Prosper Adii Issaka Afful Reginald Lathbridge Nathan Anafo Cecil Amatey Fleischer Adaari Latif

ASSISTANT FIFA REFEREES

Dawood Ouedraogo Ibrahim Adam Badiu Eric Nantiere A. S. Malik David Adjin David Laryea Theresa Akogyam

PREMIER REFEREES

Yaw Ametepey Dally Gagba William Agbovi Sylvester Adzoku S. B. Bortey Nuhu Liman Mclord Arhin Emmanuel Ansah Amofa Sarkodiee Justice Adu Poku Timothy Obuobisa Wiseman Ghansah Prince Amoah Samuel Sukah Samuel Kyeremeh Otis Oppong Awal Mohammed Daniel Dogbetor Uriah Glah Eku Boateng Solomon Mordey

PREMIER ASSISTANT REFEREES

Alhassan yahaya Haruna Bawa Safo Adade Samuel Borquaye Samuel Opoku Boateng Alhassan Badiu Ben Wormawor Emurana Salifu Joseph Ayambila Salifu Rahman Samuel Asiedu Joseph Sey Ashitey Armah Jason Nunoo Philip Darko Ashong Ibrahim Augustine Akugri Ben Samari Kennedy Bentil Freeman Awulo Nii Kotey Kotei

DIVISION ONE REFEREES

Heyford Adehe Dickson Wellington Abraham Poku Prince Coffie

DIVISION ONE ASSISTANT REFEREES

Saviour Amevor Atsu Dogbey Charles Abloh Daniel Diawu Joseph Laryea E. B. Quaye

WOMEN LEAGUE

Fulera Iddrisu Bamie Eugenia Asigri Richlove Awuah Esther Awo Detse

RETIRED REFEREES

Leanier Addy S. A. Quaye Wellington Joseph Umar Teni Charles Dowuona

KWAO SAMPSON

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM