Elder Mireku kicks off regional concert with anointing performance in Koforidua

The presence of God was strongly felt at the Koforidua Jackson Park Friday night during the first of three regional gospel concert slated for the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the legendary Gospel Musician Elder Dr.Kwasi Mireku Jnr. in the music industry.

Thousands of fans starved of live public performance by the renowned gospel musician for years thronged the Koforidua Jackson Park to receive music ministration and cheer him for a remarkable feat in the gospel industry.

Also present were the newly elected Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, some members of the clergy from various Churches and the Queenmother of New Juaben, Nana Yaa Dani.

Before Elder Mireku mounted the giant live band platform, fans had received dose of gospel music genres from worship to high tempo performances from melodious New Juaben Municipal Choir of the Church of Pentecost, Uncle Ato, Mary Ghansah, Georgia Agyei, Jak Alolome, Legendary Francis Agyei, award-winning Koforidua born Ohemaa Mercy and veteran Gospel Musician, Yaw Sarpong.

The Holy Spirit filled Gospel Music Concert continued to record charged and electrified atmosphere and not even the rain showers could disperse the enthusiastic crowd who interpreted it to be blessings from God.

Elder Mireku and his band mounted the platform at about 1:40 am starting with soothing and intriguing worship songs of the Pentecostal genre from his past albums which saw tears trickled down the chin of many whilst others could not stand but bow and kneel before the presence of God in glorification to His Mercies and Blessings.

The energetic looking Elder Mireku took the tempo a notch higher with his popular praise songs which sent the crowd agog and took over the dancing floor, singing along amidst cheers. He performed for over two hours during the thrilling concert last night.

There were testimonies from some clergy on how the song ministration of Elder Mireku imparted their lives out of which some received miracles and gifts of prophecy and healings.

As part of his 40th-anniversary celebration, the religious worship singer will hold other mega concerts in Kumasi on 14th September 2018 with a climax at the Black Star Square in Accra on November 9, 2018

He will be embarking on a charity project and also make donations to some needy institutions, including some selected hospitals in the country as part of the anniversary.

The revered Elder of the Church of Pentecost has more than 40 albums to his credit. He has influenced many gospel musicians who are in love with his unique style of music.

Elder Mireku’s Music Career started 40 years ago when he saw an angel in his dream giving him a guitar tasking him to propagate the gospel across the globe which he immediately obliged by learning the rudiments of playing the guitar and other musical instruments to blend with his singing talent to produce music.

Elder Mireku has some hit songs such as Awurade Behwe Wo,Awurade Metena Wonkyen,Gye Me Pe, Bue Ma So, Maranatha, Aduru Wo So,’ ‘Adom Aye Wonsa Ma’, and ‘Wose Ayeyi. His comforting and inspiring songs are mostly played during gatherings such as funerals, wedding and durbars.

