First Lady donates hospital equipment to three Northern regions

The Rebecca Foundation continues to intensify efforts at lessening the equipment deficit of hospitals and Health Centres across the country.

The latest of such moves is the donation of healthcare equipment to various hospitals and health facilities in the three Northern Regions.

This follows a string of similar donations that hitherto compromised the delivery of quality healthcare to patients who patronize the facilities.

The equipment included three Complete Delivery Systems, 25 boxes of Advanced Wound Dressing Material, 5 Hospital Beds, 16 Boxes of Dressing Charge Irrigation Trays, Patient Medical Tables and 25 boxes Cardinal Health Hydrocolloid Dressing.

It also included Surgery Drain Bags, an Instant Warmer System, an Anesthesia Super Circuit Pack, Eye Protection packs, Primary IV Sets, Secondary IV Sets, IV Start Kits and differing sizes of Vicryl Sets etc.

The donation was done on behalf of the First Lady and the Rebecca Foundation by Mrs Akosua Newman, Operations Manager of the foundation.

According to her, the gesture is in line with the Foundation’s mission to ensure that mothers and children are given readily accessible yet quality healthcare wherever they find themselves.

Receiving the items on behalf of the regions, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, noted that though they appealed for such assistance to mitigate their healthcare needs, he didn’t envisage that help to come this quick from the Rebecca Foundation.

“The items were needed to contribute meaningfully to the business of saving lives especially of women and children”

In a related development, the Rebecca Foundation also presented similar items to the Bechem Government Hospital.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Agyei Darko, who received the items pledged to ensure that, the prospect of saving lives is better enhanced through the judicious use of the equipment.

With him was the Member of Parliament for Tano South, Hon. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere and the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Collins Offinam Takyi.

